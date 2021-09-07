Bills vs. Steelers: How to watch the highly anticipated NFL season opener on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following the most successful season in decades, all eyes are on the Buffalo Bills as the team faces its highest expectations in years.

Long before the Bills can hope to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, they’ll have to get through a competitive regular season to qualify for the playoffs — and that all starts this Sunday as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

1 p.m. EDT on Sunday, September 12

Watch on CBS, WROC Channel 8 in the Rochester region

At Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

As of Tuesday morning, the Bills were favored by 6.5 points with the over/under set at 49 points.

In the last meeting between the two teams, the Bills came out on top 26-15 last December, fueled by quarterback Josh Allen’s two-touchdown performance and wide-receiver Stefon Diggs’ 10 catches, 130 yards.

After the Buffalo-Pittsburgh game is completed, WROC Channel 8 will broadcast the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Cleveland Browns with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EDT.