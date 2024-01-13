ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) – Due to wintry conditions and sub-zero temperatures Sunday’s Bills vs. Steelers game at Orchard Park has been postponed. Governor Hochul made the announcement Saturday in a storm briefing in Cheektowaga. The game will be held Monday at Highmark Stadium at 4:30 p.m.

The thick of the storm is expected to hit the Orchard Park area Sunday afternoon. Western New Yorkers can expect a whiteout conditions with temperatures between 0-9 degrees beginning Saturday evening as early as 6 p.m.

Hochul said the driving ban in Erie County will begin Saturday at 9 p.m. She also said 2-3 inches of snow per hour is expected for the Buffalo region.

An update on our Super Wild Card game. #PITvsBUF pic.twitter.com/0JuHh6ls5i — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 13, 2024

Monday’s game will still be televised on WROC (CBS) starting with the NFL Today at 3:30 p.m.