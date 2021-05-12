Bills vs. Steelers at 1 p.m. in first week of the 2021 NFL season

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills dives for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the game at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2021 NFL schedule is set to be released Wednesday at 8 p.m., but we already know about the Buffalo Bills first week opponent.

The Bills will host the the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on CBS.

#Bills open the season at home against the Steelers. 1pm kick.



Surprised the NFL did not want that one in primetime a 3rd year in a row.



But Buffalo has lots of solid potential night game opponents on the schedule.#BillsMafia — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) May 12, 2021

The full week one schedule was released on the morning shows for the NFL’s network affiliates Wednesday morning.

Week 1 (all times eastern):

Thursday, September 09, 2021

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. NBC

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. CBS

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. CBS

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. CBS

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. CBS

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. FOX

Denver Broncos at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. FOX

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. NBC

Monday, September 13, 2021

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC