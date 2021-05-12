Bills vs. Steelers at 1 p.m. in first week of the 2021 NFL season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2021 NFL schedule is set to be released Wednesday at 8 p.m., but we already know about the Buffalo Bills first week opponent.
The Bills will host the the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on CBS.
The full week one schedule was released on the morning shows for the NFL’s network affiliates Wednesday morning.
Week 1 (all times eastern):
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. NBC
Sunday, September 12, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. CBS
New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. CBS
Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. CBS
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. CBS
Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. FOX
Denver Broncos at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. FOX
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. NBC
Monday, September 13, 2021
Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC