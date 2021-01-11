Bills vs. Ravens: Preview, odds, stats & how to watch AFC Divisional Round matchup

ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills shakes hands with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens after the game at New Era Field on December 8, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Baltimore defeats Buffalo 24-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Two of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks will meet this weekend in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will travel to Western New York to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills Saturday night, in a contest that will feature two quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

It’s also a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. The Ravens have won six straight games after a 6-5 start to the season, while he Bills have won seven in a row, and are a Hail Mary pass away from winning 11 straight coming into this game.

Buffalo hasn’t had the best luck against the Ravens in recent history, winning just one out of the last five meetings dating back to 2010. Their last win came in 2013.

The Bills are back in the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time in 25 years, which came to an end with a loss to the Steelers on January 6, 1996.

Baltimore Ravens (12-5, 7-2 Away) vs. Buffalo Bills (14-3, 8-1 Home)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Bills Stadium — Orchard Park, N.Y.

Coverage: NBC

Monday odds:

Moneyline: BAL: (+125) | BUF: (-145)

Spread: BAL: +3 (-125) | BUF: -3 (+100)

Total: 50 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tale of the tape

Offense

Yards/play: BAL: 5.9 (8th) | BUF: 6.1 (6th)

Yards/rush: BAL: 5.5 (1st) | BUF: 4.2 (19th)

Yards/pass: BAL: 7.2 (18th) | BUF: 8.0 (4th)

Points/game: BAL: 29.3 (7th) | BUF: 31.3 (2nd)

Third down conversions: BAL: 48.8% (4th) | BUF: 49.7% (1st)

Red Zone TD percentage: BAL: 63.3% (12th) | BUF: 61.8% (13th)

Turnovers allowed: BAL: 18 (9th) | BUF: 22 (20th)

Defense

Yards/play: BAL: 5.2 (7th) | BUF: 5.5 (12th)

Yards/rush: BAL: 4.6 (26th) | BUF: 4.6 (22nd)

Yards/pass: BAL: 6.4 (2nd) | BUF: 6.9 (8th)

Points/game: BAL: 18.9 (2nd) | BUF: 23.4 (16th)

Third down conversions: BAL: 34.0% (2nd) | BUF: 39.8% (13th)

Red Zone TD percentage: BAL: 62.2% (18th) | BUF: 65.6% (28th)

Turnovers forced: BAL: 22 (10th-tied with 7 teams) | BUF: 26 (3rd)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets’ quickly growing list of head coaching candidates got a little longer.

Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus interviewed with New York a day after their teams squared off in a wild-card playoff game won by the Bills.

The Jets also met remotely with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley on a busy Sunday.

Daboll, Eberflus and Staley make seven known candidates to speak with the Jets, who fired Adam Gase after two seasons last Sunday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) – 6700 fans seems small compared to Bills Stadium’s 71,870 person capacity, Bills players felt their passion from the field up.

“When we came out today running out of that tunnel, call it 6700 hundred fans, but man that place was rocking,” said Micah Hyde. “It was louder than I expected.”

Stefon Diggs’ excitement to experience Bills Mafia amplified when fans met the team after their playoff clinching game in Denver. His first game with Bills Mafia in the stands did not disappoint.

“We’ve been in the game for so long, and it’s been so quiet that you kind of got used to it being quiet,” said Diggs. “Pregame you got a little bit of a crowd noise and then when the game started it gave you a little bit of extra juice.”

Jordan Poyer said it was a “wild” reunion, but a sweet one for fans and players alike. The Bills Wild Card win over the Colts was the team’s first playoff win in 25 and the first playoff game in Buffalo since 1996.

“It was a cool experience to see them again,” said Poyer. “I know they had a blast, I know my family had a blast, and I’m just happy to put on a good show for them today.”

The Bills will have the opportunity to put on a show next weekend, as the Bills advance to the AFC divisional round. Buffalo’s second seed guarantees another home playoff game in Orchard Park.

Season ticket holders who did not attend Saturday’s game will be eligible to attend the second round playoff game.