ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – In what could be their last home game of the season, the Bills are hosting the Patriots Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Both teams are coming off exciting ‘win by a field goal’ finishes, the Bills against the Chargers and the Pats against the Broncos. While the Patriots are out of the playoffs, the Bills control their own fate – win out and they’re in as a wild card.

The Bills still have a chance to win the AFC East, but need the Dolphins to lose to the Ravens, and then Buffalo has to win in Miami the following week. A division championship, and we’ll see the Bills at home at least one more time. Suffice it to say, there’s a lot on the line.

Sunday’s 1 p.m. game will be televised on WROC as part of a CBS double-header (the second game is TBD). Coverage starts with Buffalo Kickoff LIVE at 11:30 a.m., followed by the NFL Today.

If you’re looking to be part of the New Year’s Eve excitement in person, the playoff race is having an impact on ticket prices. Even the last rows in the 300-sections are going for $170 and up on Ticketmaster, StubHub and VIVID Seats. Most tickets are starting at $200 or more (with fees).

The regular season ends in Miami, the following week with the game time still up the air as the NFL and networks try to take advantage of hottest playoff races.

The playoffs start the weekend of January 13, 14 and 15.