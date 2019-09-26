Bills vs Patriots: The view from New England before a showdown of unbeatens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 sports anchor Prescott Rossi was joined by WPRI sports director Yianni Kourakis on Thursday afternoon to give the Patriots perspective before the 3-0 Pats take on the 3-0 Bills at New Era Field in Orchard Park.

Topics included how the Pats are sizing up a Bills team that is 3-0 for the first time since 2011, how the Patriots are getting by with their banged up offense, how the team has adapted since the Antonio Brown saga ended up in the wideout getting released, and what Yianni will be keeping an eye on one during a matchup with two unbeaten teams.