Bills vs. Patriots: Stories, odds, stats & how to watch Saturday’s playoff game

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 26: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills calls a play at the line during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

It's a showdown of AFC East rivals in the wild card round of the playoffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s round three of Bills/Patriots and the stakes have never been higher.

After splitting the regular season series, the two AFC East rivals will meet in the wild card round of the playoffs. The Bills earned the 3rd seed in the AFC after defeating the New York Jets 27-10, clinching their second straight AFC East title. The Patriots fell to the Dolphins 33-24 in their regular season finale and are the 6th seed.

The first meeting between the two teams was in Orchard Park, where winds gusting over 50 miles per hour changed the complexion of the game. Mac Jones attempted only three passes in a 14-10 win on Monday Night Football.

In the most recent matchup, the Bills got their revenge, defeating the Patriots 33-21 in Foxborough. Josh Allen threw three touchdowns as the Bills knocked the Patriots out of the top spot in the AFC East. Buffalo would win their final three games of the season, clinching their second straight division title.

The last time the Bills and the Patriots met in the playoffs was all the way back in 1963. In an AFL divisional round matchup, the Boston Patriots defeated the Bills 26-3.

New England Patriots (10-7, 6-2 Away) vs. Buffalo Bills (11-6, 6-3 Home)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

Coverage: Channel 8 WROC /CBS

Pregame: Buffalo Kickoff Live with Thad Brown, Josh Reed, Sal Capaccio, Heather Prusak, Tim Graham, and Matt Parrino from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Postgame: Buffalo Postgame Live immediately following the game

Tuesday odds:

Moneyline: NE: (+165) | BUF: (-200)

Spread: NE: +4 (-110) | BUF: -4 (-110)

Total: 43 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tale of the tape

Offense

Yards/play: NE: 5.7 (11th) | BUF: 5.7 (14th)

Yards/rush: NE: 4.4 (12th) | BUF: 4.8 (6th)

Yards/pass: NE: 7.7 (7th) | BUF: 6.8 (23rd)

Points/game: NE: 27.2 (6th) | BUF: 28.4 (3rd)

Third down conversions: NE: 43.5% (10th) | BUF: 46.4% (3rd)

Red zone TD percentage: NE: 61.9% (11th) | BUF: 62.3% (7th)

Giveaways: NE: 23 (T-17th) | BUF: 22 (T-13th)

Defense

Yards/play: NE: 5.1 (5th) | BUF: 4.6 (1st)

Yards/rush: NE: 4.5 (25th) | BUF: 4.2 (11th)

Yards/pass: NE: 5.9 (2nd) | BUF: 5.2 (1st)

Points/game:NE: 17.8 (2nd) | BUF: 17.0 (1st)

Third down conversions: NE: 36.5% (5th) | BUF: 30.1% (1st)

Red zone TD percentage: NE: 47.9% (2nd) | BUF: 51.1% (6th)

Takeaways: NE: 30 (T-3rd) | BUF: 30 (T-3rd)

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to preview Saturday’s playoff game all week long.