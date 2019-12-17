Bills vs. Patriots game this Saturday is only on NFL Network

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, shakes hands with Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott after an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Patriots won 25-6. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots Saturday with the AFC East still mathematically up for grabs.

Although there are long odds for the Bills to win the division, the possibility of such has created a lot of buzz heading into the game with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Although News 8 WROC is the official broadcast home of the Bills in Roche, we will not be airing the much-anticipated matchup, due to the NFL’s flexing of the game which happened last month.

After Buffalo’s playoff-clinching victory over the Steelers on Sunday night Football, we’ve received a ton of phone calls, emails, Facebook messages and more, so we just wanted to let you know: The game is only available through the NFL Network.

Bills and Patriots kick off Saturday at 4:30 p.m.