ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s round three of Bills/Dolphins and the stakes have never been higher.

This is the first time that the two AFC East rivals will meet in the playoffs since 1998. That game was won by the Dolphins, however, the Bills won their other three playoff matchups, including a 29-10 win in the 1992 AFC Championship Game.

The two teams split their regular season games this season. The Dolphins won the Week 3 matchup 21-19 in a game played in the intense Miami heat. The Bills outgained the Dolphins 497-212 and more than doubled the Dolphins in time of possession. However, the Bills lost the turnover battle 1-0 and went 2 for 4 in the red zone, while the Dolphins went 3-3.

The weather conditions flipped as did the final score in Week 15, as the Bills won 32-29. Tyler Bass kicked a 25-yard field goal as time expired to win a matchup that had to be briefly paused in the second quarter due to fans throwing snowballs on the field.

The Bills and Dolphins enter the postseason going in entirely different directions. The Bills have won seven straight games, the final coming by a 35-23 margin over the Patriots. Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup with the Bengals was canceled after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin is making a tremendous recovery and came home on Monday, where he is being treated at Buffalo General Hospital.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six games. They limped into the playoffs after defeating the Jets 11-6 in the final week of the regular season.

The big question for Sunday’s game will be who will play quarterback for the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 16 against the Packers and missed the final two weeks of the regular season. He is still in the concussion protocol.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinky finger in his throwing hand in the team’s Week 17 loss against the Patriots. He did not start against the Jets, but was healthy enough to serve as backup to third-stringer Skylar Thompson. Thompson has a 57% completion percentage with one touchdown and three interceptions in 3+ games of extended action.

Miami Dolphins (9-8, 3-6 Away) vs. Buffalo Bills (13-3, 7-1 Home)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

Moneyline: MIA (+425) | BUF: (-600)

Spread: MIA: +10.5 (-110) | BUF: -10.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tale of the tape

Offense

Yards/play: MIA: 6.1 (2nd) | BUF: 6.1 (3rd)

Yards/rush: MIA: 4.3 (19th) | BUF: 5.2 (2nd)

Yards/pass: MIA: 8.2 (1st) | BUF: 7.5 (7th)

Points/game: MIA: 23.4 (11th) | BUF: 28.4 (2nd)

Third down conversions: MIA: 36.22% (24th) | BUF: 50.26% (1st)

Red zone TD percentage: MIA: 60.0% (10th) | BUF: 60.3% (9th)

Giveaways: MIA: 21 (T-8th fewest) | BUF: 27 (3rd most)

Defense

Yards/play: MIA: 5.3 (14th) | BUF: 5.1 (9th)

Yards/rush: MIA 4.1 (6th) | BUF: 4.3 (14th)

Yards/pass: MIA: 6.4 (12th) | BUF: 6.0 (5th)

Points/game: MIA: 23.5 (24th) | BUF: 17.9 (2nd)

Third down conversions: MIA: 41.6% (24th) | BUF: 37.5% (7th)

Red zone TD percentage: MIA: 59.3% (23rd) | BUF: 44.9% (2nd)

Takeaways: MIA: 14 (T-2nd fewest) | BUF: 27 (T-4th most)

