ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills are back on the road this Sunday, heading to Washington to face the undefeated Commanders.

You can watch the game at 1 p.m. on News 8 WROC. Coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff LIVE at 11:30 a.m. Then CBS takes over with the NFL Today at noon.

Announcers for the game will be Andrew Catalon and Tiki Barber, along with Matt Ryan and AJ Ross.

The Bills are coming off an impressive win against the Raiders to even their record at 1-1.

Next week (10/1) the Bills are back home against the Dolphins. That game is sure to be a hot ticket with prices on Ticketmaster and third party sites close to $300 for 300-level seats.