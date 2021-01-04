Bills vs. Colts: How to watch, odds, tale of the tape for Saturday’s playoff game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills clinched the No. 2 seed for the AFC playoffs after routing the Miami Dolphins 56-26 Sunday.

The Bills will take on the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, who clinched the No. 7 seed in the playoffs Sunday with a 28-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

MORE | This Bills team is ready for a title now

This is the first home playoff game for the Bills since 1996 after finishing the season 13-3, winning the AFC East for the first time in 25 years, and going undefeated in the division for the first time in franchise history.

There’s a laundry list of records quarterback Josh Allen broke when it comes to single-season stats. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs also put his name in the Bills’ record book and led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards. These two teamed up to make a dangerous duo in their first season together.

But that was all the regular season. The team’s mantra after winning the division was “won, not done,” and everyone in the organization from the top to the bottom has expressed the real goals aren’t accomplished until the postseason.

Indianapolis Colts (11-5, 5-3 Away) vs. Buffalo Bills (13-3, 7-1 Home)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Bills Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

Coverage: News 8 WROC /CBS

Monday Odds:

Moneyline: IND: (+260) | BUF: (-320)

Spread: IND: +6.5 (-104) | BUF: -6.5 (-118)

Total: 51.5 – Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Tale of the Tape (Regular Season):

Offense

Yards/play: IND: 5.9 (8th) | BUF: 6.1 (6th)

Yards/rush: IND: 4.3 (14th) | BUF: 4.2 (19th)

Yards/pass: IND: 7.6 (8th) | BUF: 8.0 (4th)

Points/game: IND: 28.2 (9th) | BUF: 31.3 (2nd)

Third down conversions: IND: 39.6% (21st) | BUF: 49.7% (1st)

Red Zone TD percentage: IND: 58.3% (17th) | BUF: 61.8% (13th)

Turnovers allowed: IND: 15 (3rd) | BUF: 22 (20th)

Defense

Yards/play: IND: 5.4 (10th) | BUF: 5.5 (12th)

Yards/rush: IND: 3.7 (2nd) | BUF: 4.6 (22nd)

Yards/pass: IND: 7.3 (19th) | BUF: 6.9 (8th)

Points/game: IND: 22.6 (10th) | BUF: 23.4 (16th)

Third down conversions: IND: 42.4% (19th) | BUF: 39.8% (13th)

Red Zone TD percentage: IND: 61.5% (15th) | BUF: 65.6% (28th)

Turnovers forced: IND: 25 (5th) | BUF: 26 (3rd)

