Bills vs. Chiefs: Stories, odds, stats & how to watch Sunday’s playoff game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 10: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills motions at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a rematch of last year’s 2021 AFC Championship game and their second matchup at Arrowhead Stadium this season.

Both teams advanced to the divisional round after making light work of their opponents in the wild card. The Bills demolished the Patriots in round three of their season series 47-17. The Chiefs defeated the Steelers 42-21.

In their Week 5 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, Buffalo handled the Kansas City 38-20 behind a dominant four touchdown performance by Josh Allen. The Bills defense wrecked havoc for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense with four takeaways and two sacks.

In the AFC title game last year, the Chiefs won 38-24.

Buffalo Bills (12-6, 5-3 Away) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (13-5, 8-2 Home)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

Coverage: Channel 8 WROC/CBS

Pregame: Buffalo Kickoff Live with Thad Brown, Josh Reed, Sal Capaccio, Heather Prusak, Tim Graham, and Matt Parrino from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Postgame: Buffalo Postgame Live immediately following the game until 11 p.m.

Sunday odds:

Moneyline: BUF: (+110) | KC: (-130)

Spread: BUF: +2.5 (-110) | KC: -2.5 (-110)

Total: 55 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tale of the tape

Offense

Yards/play: BUF: 5.7 (14th) | KC: 5.9 (5th)

Yards/rush: BUF: 4.8 (6th) | KC: 4.5 (7th)

Yards/pass: BUF: 6.8 (23rd) | KC: 7.3 (13th)

Points/game: BUF: 28.4 (3rd) | KC: 28.2 (4th)

Third down conversions: BUF: 46.4% (3rd) | KC: 52.2% (1st)

Red zone TD percentage: BUF: 62.3% (7th) | KC: 59.4% (17th)

Giveaways: BUF: 22 (13th) | KC: 25 (23rd)

Defense

Yards/play: BUF: 4.6 (1st) | KC: 5.9

Yards/rush: BUF: 4.2 (11th) | KC: 4.8 (31st)

Yards/pass: BUF: 5.2 (1st) | KC: 7.3 (24th)

Points/game: BUF: 17.0 (1st) | KC: 21.4 (8th)

Third down conversions: BUF: 30.1% (1st) | KC: 40.2% (18th)

Red zone TD percentage: BUF: 51.1% (6th) | KC: 57.1% (16th)

Takeaways: BUF: 30 (T-3rd) | KC: 29 (5th)

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to preview Saturday’s playoff game all week long.