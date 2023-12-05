ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Do the Bills need to run the table? Is 4-1 enough to get into the playoffs? Bottom line, every game from here on out is the most important game of the season.

And despite the Chiefs hitting a rough patch lately, it’s not going to be easy as the Bills (6-6) head to Kansas City on Sunday.

Kickoff is 4:25 p.m. on WROC and once again, Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson have the call for CBS.

Coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. with Buffalo Kickoff LIVE, followed by the NFL Today. It’s a doubleheader day with Jacksonville at Cleveland starting things off at 1 p.m.

The Bills and Chiefs are meeting for the 6th time since the start of the 2020 season including playoffs. The last five games have been in K.C. The Bills won the last match-up, 24-20.

The Bills are 6-0 under Coach Sean McDermott following a bye week.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the season: