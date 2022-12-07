BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller is out for the season, Bills coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday

According to McDermott, Miller had surgery on Tuesday and it was discovered that he had an ACL injury. McDermott added that the injury was repaired, but Miller’s season is over.

McDermott also said that the Bills have overcome adversity before, but that this is just a new and different adversity.

It is currently unclear what Miller’s prognosis is going into 2023 and no further details have been released regarding the surgery or the ACL injury.

The Bills will be facing the New York Jets on Sunday, December 11 at 1:00 p.m.