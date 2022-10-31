Josh Allen throws two touchdowns in first half, two interceptions to close the game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills flexed their muscles in the first half of their first game after the bye, storming out to a 24-7 lead at the break. Even with a less-than-stellar finish to the game, it was more than enough to defeat the Packers 27-17 and move to 6-1 on the season.

After going three-and-out on the first drive of the game, the Bills scored touchdowns on their next three drives.

A run-heavy drive concluded with a one-yard Josh Allen touchdown pass to Dawson Knox to put the Bills up 7-0.

On the Bills next drive, the team moved quickly down the field, with Allen connecting with Stefon Diggs on a 26-yard touchdown.

Diggs had a big day, with six catches for 108 yards and one touchdown.

One of the big themes of the game was the trash-talking, with Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander exchanging words before kickoff.

Stefon Diggs and Jaire Alexander jawing hard at each other as Alexander takes the field.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/VBJ6jQLkMh — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 30, 2022

During the game, Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected when he hit Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline. After the game, Sean McDermott said he was proud of how his team handled themselves in that sideline situation

After the Packers finally got on the board thanks to an impressive reception from Romeo Doubs, the Bills closed the first half with a rushing touchdown to Isaiah McKenzie, who took the ball in from seven yards out on an end around after going in motion.

The second half was a struggle for the Bills’ offense. After starting with a field goal, Josh Allen threw two interceptions, both of them bad decisions where QB1 forced the ball into coverage.

After the game, Allen was more focused on talking about his mistakes than his first-half triumphs.

“I have a crappy taste in my mouth right now. I’m happy that we won, our defense played really well, our special teams played really well, and I thought we ran the ball. There were a lot of positives,” said Allen. “It’s never as bad, never as great as you think it is. But a lot to learn from, a lot to get better at and that’s what we practice for, that’s what we play this game for. We’ll learn from it and grow from it.”

“He’s very aware of how we should have played in those situations. We all have things to work on. He’s going to work on that, I’m going to work on putting players in a better position,” said McDermott on their second-half struggles. “I didn’t do a good enough job of that. We didn’t do a good enough job putting the game away the right way. And that falls on me.”

“The only way that team gets back in it is by turning the ball over. Two stupid ones that I really had no business throwing,” said Allen.

Allen completed just 13 of his 25 attempts for 218 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran the ball for 49 yards on six carries.

Despite the Bills’ struggles, the Packers could not capitalize and get the game close. Green Bay seemed content running the ball, albeit for positive yards, even though it forced valuable time from their comeback to tick off the clock.

The Packers go the ball down 27-10 with six minutes left in the third quarter. They ran the ball the first seven plays of the drive, which finished with Aaron Jones getting stuffed on fourth down early in the fourth quarter.

“Me personally, I was shocked that they ran the ball so much,” said Von Miller. “I was taken back a little bit because I was like ‘aye, y’all gotta pass the ball, don’t y’all?”

Miller said he even asked Aaron Rodgers during the game why they weren’t passing more.

Rodgers finished with 19 completions on 30 attempts with 203 yards, most of which came late in the fourth quarter. He threw two touchdowns and one interception, with Matt Milano intercepting a pass that was tipped by Tim Settle at the line of scrimmage.

Aaron Jones gashed the Bills on the ground for 143 yards on 20 carries, but a good portion of those yards came when the Bills were happy to let the Packers run the ball. After the game, the Bills admitted they would look at some issues on run defense but were not overly concerned.

“At the end of the day you just want to win the game,” said Miller. “I feel like we had the momentum for the most part for about 85% of the game. I’ve been in the league for twelve years and sometimes things just happen. You want to keep them to 15 yards a game every game but sometimes they just finish some stuff out.”

“Coming off of the bye, at the end of the day we’re 6-1,” said Allen. “We’ll learn from this one, put it behind us, and look forward to next week.”

The Bills will travel to East Rutherford next week to take on the New York Jets, who lost to New England 22-17 on Sunday.