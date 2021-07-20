Bills training camp preview: wide receivers

The Bills strength at wide receiver is star power.

Stefon Diggs proved himself to be a bonafide superstar last season, ranking among the top wideouts in the league. Cole Beasley’s season last year also had numbers similar in the slot receiving conversation. With the addition of Emmanuel Sanders, they could be unstoppable, especially with his ability to run routes.

Even with all of that star power, the team lacks a deep threat, especially with the departure of John Brown.

Sanders is more of a route runner than a deep man, so he does not seem to be the best option to replace Brown. Diggs has the ability to go long, but as a WR1, that might be something to avoid.

Isaiah McKenzie certainly has the speed to be a deep threat, but he is often used horizontally as well. Rookie Marquez Stevenson might be the one to step into that role. It remains to be seen.

The 2020 draft picks are going to be the X-factor for the Bills receiving corps.

Gabriel Davis proved himself as a do-it-all fourth receiver last season, with plenty of potential for growth. Isaiah Hodgins will also be returning to the game after an injury plagued rookie sesaon.

Both stood out in camp last year, and a breakout season by both would put the Bills in superb shape at receiver for this season and many more to come.