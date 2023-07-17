ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills training camp is right around the corner, and before the team gets back to St. John Fisher, we’re taking a look at the roster position-by-position.

You can read about the strength, weakness, and x-factor of the wide receivers room below, and watch Thad Brown and AJ Feldman debate how much those traits will impact the team’s season above.

You can watch the quarterbacks room preview and the running backs room preview here.

Strength: Stefon Diggs

As the Bills often mentioned during their problematic minicamp, Diggs is still the straw that stirs the drink on offense.

Last year, Diggs set a career high with 11 touchdowns. The eight-year veteran’s yards and receptions were the second best of his career, resulting in second team All-Pro honors.

Diggs is perhaps the best pure route runner in the game. He turns 30 in November but shows no signs of slowing down.

Weakness: Impact Elsewhere

Gabe Davis was very good as a third receiver his first two seasons, but as a number 2 in 2022, he disappointed. Drops were a big issue.

The rest of the receiving core beyond Khalil Shakir was turned over.

Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty have never been big contributors. Hoping for impact from 5th rounders like Shakir and Justin Shorter may be asking too much.

X-factor: Deonte Harty

Isaiah McKenzie got his chance at the slot receiver position last year and couldn’t hold it.

Deonte Harty could likely get the first swing at the spot this year. He’s got speed like McKenzie and a bit better hands.

The question is if Harty can stay on the field. He’s never played even 40 percent of the snaps in any of his first four seasons and missed 24 games the last three years.