Bills training camp preview: Tight ends

Strength: Potential

Dawson Knox has all of the tools to be an elite tight end, so long as he actually catches the ball. It seems like he’s been around forever, but Knox is entering just his third season as a pro. Last year, despite playing in just 14 total games he caught five touchdowns, including two in the playoffs.

Jacob Hollister showed flashes of potential in Seattle as well. Either one stepping up would be huge for the Bills offense as a whole.

Weakness: Targets

Buffalo’s wide receiving corps is stacked, limiting what can targets are left for the tight end position. There are at least four wide receivers who have shown more consistency and ability than any of the team’s current tight ends. If anything, that should free up some coverage for whoever gets the starting job. But they’ll have to work hard to get plays called for them.

X-Factor: Zach Ertz

The Eagles’ tight end has yet to leave Philadelphia, but he would be a huge help in Buffalo. It’s been a rumor all offseason, but until Ertz is traded to a different team that rumor will still be around. The cap room created by restructuring Stefon Diggs’ contract is still there for him to become a member of the Bills.

All signs point to the Eagles not wanting him in Philadelphia. If he does join the Bills, the tight end position instantly transforms and opens up the passing game.