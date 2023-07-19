Is this the year the Bills finally get two tight ends working in tandem?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills training camp is right around the corner, and before the team gets back to St. John Fisher, we’re taking a look at the roster position-by-position.

Strength: Big-play potential

Dawson Knox has already proven the big play is a part of his bag. His 15 touchdowns the last two seasons rank fourth among tight ends.

Now, the Bills can mix in the most dynamic tight end from the draft with Dalton Kincaid. The rookie from Utah has crazy speed and athletic ability for his position. It also gives the Bills options. They can put both on the field or let one give the other a rest. The Bills should have a threat on the field at tight end for almost every snap this fall.

Weakness: Elite Expectations

Knox had a breakout season in 2021 and got a big contract before last year but still doesn’t have a season with catches and yards better than slightly above average. He had 587 yards (15th in the league among tight ends) and 49 receptions (tied for 18th) in 2021, both career highs.

Now, it’s Kincaid’s turn to shoulder the hopes of Bills Mafia as the next potential star at tight end, maybe even the number two option behind Stefon Diggs. But only three rookie tight ends have topped even 600 yards in a season. Kincaid would have to be an eye-opening outlier.

X-Factor: Dalton Kincaid

It’s hard to get past Kincaid’s potential. His hands are excellent. He is 7th in the country with 9 contested catches and only a 1.5 percent drop rate. He’s strong and elusive after the catch as well.

Kincaid can be the total package as a pass catcher at tight end. He’s not much of a blocker and coming off a back injury, but I’m a huge fan of this guy. The sky is the limit, just not sure if it’s this year.