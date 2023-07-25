ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills training camp is right around the corner, and before the team gets back to St. John Fisher, we’re taking a look at the roster position-by-position.

You can read about the strength, weakness, and x-factor of the safety below, and watch Thad Brown and Carl Jones debate how much those traits will impact the team’s season above.

Strength: Experience

Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are still two of the best in the game. They have an encyclopedic knowledge of Sean McDermott’s defense and how to work with each other.

On top of that, the Bills added Taylor Rapp as the third safety: A guy who has made 48 starts and played nearly every snap the last two years in LA.

Even Damar Hamlin as the 4th safety has earned stripes as a regular last year. There should not be a situation this year where the safety doesn’t know what they’re doing.

Weakness: Age at the Top

Poyer is 32. Hyde will be 33 before the season’s end. Both are coming off injury-plagued seasons and only heading further down the backside of their careers.

Each could easily have a high-level season two years removed from an All-Pro spot. But the likelihood that both have healthy, elite seasons is getting fairly low.

X-Factor: Taylor Rapp

Pro Football Focus would tell you Rapp had a really good 2022 after a pair of middling to decent seasons. Well then… why did the Rams let him walk?

And why could the Bills add him for only one year, 1.7 million? Basically vet minimum. Is he just a backup? Could he maybe spell Poyer or Hyde to save some tread on those tires? If Rapp is in Buffalo to play, who else could he replace? Tre White, Taron Johnson and Matt Milano are guys the Bills don’t ever want off the field. The plan is the mystery with Rapp, more than the performance.