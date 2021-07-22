Bills training camp preview: running backs

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills shakes off Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Buffalo’s strength at running back as the position’s youth.

The Bills are in vogue at running back investing only limited resources. Other than Christian Wade, the oldest back is Matt Breida at 26, and no one has more than his 440 career carries.

The running back corps should be fresh, save for Zack Moss and his ankle injury rehab, and hungry to make an impact.

The Bills weakness at running back is its lack of a “home run hitter”. Brandon Beane shared before the draft that he believed in the group, but it could be better. Devin Singletary is bigger and says he is faster this year, so fans will have to see if he has improved to RB1 quality.

Breida has a sub 4.4 40-yard dash time, which helps on the speed front. Fan favorite Wade has shown flashes of potential, but the Bills lack the star power in the run game.

Antonio Williams is Buffalo’s X-factor. The undrafted free agent put on a show against the Dolphins, carrying 12 times for 63 yards and two scores.

He’s not a likely candidate for an active roster spot, but if anyone is gonna steal one, it is going to be the 210 pound bowling ball from North Carolina.