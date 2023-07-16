Can James Cook handle the workload as the lead back for the Bills?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills training camp is right around the corner, and before the team gets back to St. John Fisher, we’re taking a look at the roster position-by-position.

You can read about the strength, weakness, and x-factor of the running backs room below, and watch Thad Brown and AJ Feldman debate how much those traits will impact the team’s season above.

Strength: Ability

James Cook had plenty of good moments in his rookie season, both in the run and pass game. Damien Harris, when healthy is a powerful, playmaking back that’s certainly caused Buffalo plenty of fits.

Nyheim Hines is one of the league’s most prolific pass catching backs. No matter the task, the Bills have a back who has shown they can get it done.

Weakness: Dependability

Sure all the backs can succeed, but will they? Cook will get a shot a lead role, but can he handle the pounding at only 190 pounds? There’s only one other starting back less than even 205 pounds.

Harris has significant injury concerns, missing 14 games the last three years. Hines was a figment of the offense’s imagination after he arrived last season. The spectrum of potential outcomes here is vast.

X-factor: James Cook

The younger brother of Dalvin Cook has the pedigree and the talent to be a major NFL playmaker. His ability out of the backfield seemed a bit untapped last season. There’s no one in the backfield with more upside than the Bills 2022 second round pick.