Bills training camp preview: Quarterbacks

Strength: Talent

What more can you say about Josh Allen’s season last year. He made the jump that everyone was hoping for and was the runner-up to Aaron Rodgers in the league’s MVP voting.

Allen threw for 37 touchdowns compared to just 10 interceptions and completed nearly 70 percent of his passes. He entered the season never throwing for 300 yards in a game and accomplished that feat in more than half of the games he started and finished.

There is no throw that Allen can’t make and he is once again blessed with coaching and offensive line stability along with a bevy of offensive weapons.

His young age and work ethic also means that you should not be surprised if he makes another massive jump in the right direction.

Weakness: You can only play one

For each position group, we’re picking a weakness and with the quarterbacks, there really isn’t one that stands out.

Their backup, Mitch Trubisky, is 29-21 as a starter and has played in multiple playoff games. He may not have panned out in Chicago and lived up to his status as a 2nd-overall pick, but he enters the season as one of the best backups in the league.

X-Factor: Jake Fromm

Fromm spent last season as the COVID backup, not practicing with the team or joining the rest of the group in meetings. It is unknown whether or not he will continue to remain isolated or finally integrate into the Bills regular practice schedule.

Fromm was a fifth-round draft pick last year and has never played a snap on an NFL field. He showed potential in college but fell a bit on draft day due to concerns about his arm strength. With Trubisky likely only spending one year in Buffalo, Fromm is the heir apparent to the backup QB job if he can impress the coaching staff.