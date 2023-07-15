ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills training camp is right around the corner, and before the team gets back to St. John Fisher, we’re taking a look at the roster position-by-position.

You can read about the strength, weakness, and x-factor of the quarterback room below, and watch Thad Brown and AJ Feldman debate how much those traits will impact the team’s season above.

Strength: Josh Allen

Even dealing with an elbow injury all year and even without a dependable receiver not named Stefon Diggs, Allen was still an elite QB that finished at least top ten in almost every QB stat there is.

There are things he could improve upon— more easy completions, better ball security, and protecting himself on runs.

But Allen is a top 3 quarterback that almost every team would love to have.

Weakness: Backup Quarterback

The Bills’ last two backups, Mitch Trubisky and Case Keenum, were guys who started playoff games and won ten games in a season.

Kyle Allen is not that. He’s made more than two starts once in five seasons, he’s won seven games total, and is now on his fourth team.

The Bills could do worse at backup QB, but Kyle Allen is definitely a step-down.

X-Factor: Ken Dorsey

Despite the Bills actually improving in many offensive stats last year, year one for Dorsey at coordinator is seen as a disappointment.

There were no answers in the playoff loss to the Bengals, the O-Line was an issue all season, and the aforementioned lack of supporting receivers hurt.

Cleaning up spacing on pass patterns and simplifying reads seem to be his biggest priorities.

Whether it’s Allen or a backup under center, a jump from Dorsey likely is the biggest key to a great versus a very good year.