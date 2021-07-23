Bills training camp preview: Offensive line

ORCHARD PARK, NY – JUNE 16: Mitch Morse #60 of the Buffalo Bills and Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills on the field during mandatory minicamp on June 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Strength: Tackles

The guys on the outside are a force to be reckoned with on this offensive line. Dion Dawkins is a team leader, an offensive anchor, and a top ten left tackle in the league. He only allowed six sacks total in Josh Allen’s career best season in 2020, providing plenty of time in the pocket. Dawkins has also played every left tackle snap since he was drafted.

Expectations were low for right tackle Daryl Williams. Coming from the Carolina Panthers, he was injured, but stepped up in a big way. He was able to shut down some of the top edge rushers in the league last season, including TJ Watt, who he limited to two tackles during Week 14. Williams is returning after proving himself on a one year deal.

Buffalo also added depth on both sides, with third-round pick Spencer Brown on the right and fifth-round pick Tommy Doyle on the left. They have great veterans in Dawkins and Williams to learn under for the foreseeable future.

Weakness: Run blocking

There is no secret to what the Bills offensive line can do for the passing game, but the inability to move the ball on the ground was a major red flag last season. Sure, the running backs are young and Zack Moss was injured towards the end of the year, but that does not make it impossible to utilize them. The interior offensive line needs to step up, particularly Cody Ford.

X-factor: Jon Feliciano

The Bills right guard missed the first eight weeks of the 2020 season after getting surgery to repair his torn pectoral muscle. Feliciano sustained the injury during training camp and planned to be back by Week 4 vs. the Raiders.

After Feliciano returned, he started in all nine games. His play was inconsistent, which is to be expected fresh off of an injury, but paled in comparison to his 2019 performance.

Feliciano will return this year healthy and ready to go, so fans will have to see if he bounces back to his pre-injury form or remains in that slump.