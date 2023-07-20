Can the Bills find permanent answers at guard and right tackle?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills training camp is right around the corner, and before the team gets back to St. John Fisher, we’re taking a look at the roster position-by-position.

You can read about the strength, weakness, and x-factor of the offensive line below, and watch Thad Brown and AJ Feldman debate how much those traits will impact the team’s season above.

Strength: The Important Positions

If an NFL team could pick two spots to have their best linemen, it would be left tackle and center. That’s where the Bills have theirs.

Dion Dawkins has made the last two Pro Bowls at left tackle and has missed three games in six seasons.

Mitch Morse is coming off his first Pro Bowl and is entering his 5th season together with Josh Allen. Only two other QB-center combos have been together that long.

It should give the Bills a sizable communication advantage on offense.

Weakness: Right Tackle

There’s no doubt the biggest question mark up front is Spencer Brown. The former third-round pick struggled last season, especially in pass protection.

Pro Football Focus ranked Brown 79th of 89 qualifying tackles. David Quessenberry is still an option behind Brown along with Tommy Doyle and journeyman Brandon Schell, but that’s not the hope.

The Bills believe Brown was hindered by a back injury last year. They better be right.

X-Factor: Guards

Rodger Saffold was a big problem last year at guard. To replace him, the Bills made Connor McGovern their top free agent add and drafted O’Cyrus Torrence in round two.

Along with Ryan Bates, Buffalo should have three very startable guards. Even Ike Boettger and David Edwards could start. But which two will it be and will they be any good?

McGovern’s career has been a mixed bag. Bates is still a work in progress. And Torrence was supposedly the top guard in the draft, but slipped to pick 59. The Bills have options here, but no guarantees.