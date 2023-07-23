ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills training camp is right around the corner, and before the team gets back to St. John Fisher, we’re taking a look at the roster position-by-position.

You can read about the strength, weakness, and x-factor of the linebackers below, and watch Thad Brown and Carl Jones debate how much those traits will impact the team’s season above.

After you’re done, check out the rest of our positional previews: quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive line, defensive ends, and defensive tackles.

Strength: Matt Milano

While Tremaine Edmunds always has a bit better reputation around the league, the Bills retained easily the more productive of their two top linebackers with Matt Milano… and he’s coming off his best season. Three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 11 pass break ups landed Milano on the All-Pro first team for the first time in his career. Even without Edmunds, Buffalo’s backers will still include one of the game’s best.

Weakness: The Other Starter

Brandon Beane did not use a top asset to replace Edmunds, creating one of the best starting job battles in years for training camp.

Tyrel Dodson is the veteran backup who’s been fairly capable in spot starts. After that, it’s a pair of third-round youngsters. Terrell Bernard was just ok in 110 defensive snaps as a rookie. Dorian Williams is this year’s day two hope. AJ Klein is also still around in case all of the above fails.

X-Factor: Recent Draft Picks

Williams and Bernard are fairly similar players. Both are light and fast, with Williams being the one more familiar to playing in the middle.

While the ceiling is best if one of these two win the job, it would leave the Bills a bit light at the position, with both starters under 230 pounds in a league where the average backer goes 240. But lighter, faster linebackers is the trend and the upside is the Bills have two guys like Milano, not one.