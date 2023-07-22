ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills training camp is right around the corner, and before the team gets back to St. John Fisher, we’re taking a look at the roster position-by-position.

You can read about the strength, weakness, and x-factor of the defensive tackles below, and watch Thad Brown and Carl Jones debate how much those traits will impact the team’s season above.

Strength: Depth

The Bills can roll out inside defenders like hockey lines this year. Adding Poona Ford with DaQuan Jones gives Buffalo perhaps the top 1-technique or nose tackle combo in the league. Ed Oliver has a big new contract and is, at worst, a potentially dynamic above average tackle. Jordan Phillips has proven a handful when healthy. There will be no bad pairing even on a team that rotates frequently.

Weakness: Elite Rushers

Ed Oliver is dynamic but inconsistent. Phillips can cause plenty of trouble but has issues staying healthy. Jones was a pretty good rusher last year, but only had two sacks. Ford is similarly more of a run defender. These guys are all plus-players, but are they keeping opposing QBs up at night? Probably not.

X-Factor: Ed Oliver

Oliver was a top-ten draft pick for a reason. He’s got plenty of talent. There have been big moments and big games, but he also can disappear for quarters or weeks at a time. He said the high ankle sprain last year was a problem. Maybe. But if the Bills need someone to go up a notch at defensive tackle this year, Oliver is likely the only guy that can make it happen.