ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills training camp is right around the corner, and before the team gets back to St. John Fisher, we’re taking a look at the roster position-by-position.

You can read about the strength, weakness, and x-factor of the defensive ends below, and watch Thad Brown and Carl Jones debate how much those traits will impact the team’s season above.

Strength: Elite Starters

The best pass rushers in football now need two high-level guys on the edge and the Bills certainly qualify with Von Miller and Leonard Floyd. Neither has less than eight sacks in each of the last two seasons. Both are speedy, bendy terrors that can snuff a drive on their own.

While there is concern for Miller coming off the season-ending ACL injury, Floyd has not missed a game in five seasons. When healthy, they will be a headache for opposing offenses.

Weakness: The Rest

This is a relative weakness. Greg Rousseau had eight sacks last year, but still… many of those were situational and manufactured. The Bills’ edge rush fell off a cliff after Miller got hurt. That’s likely a reason why they spent seven million on Floyd this year.

Rousseau and Shaq Lawson are solid as run defenders and depth. The book has also not yet closed on AJ Epenesa and Boogie Basham. But the pages of the Bills’ recent draft picks on the edge are not filled with much praise.

X-Factor: Miller’s Injury

Tre White took a full year to return from his Thanksgiving ACL tear, but defensive ends make less quick, reactive movements that stress the knee. There’s every reason to believe Miller can come back sooner even if Miller’s goal of week one is likely a pipe dream.

Still, what level will he play at? White was not nearly 100 percent at all last year. Miller is 34 years old and rehabbing his second major knee injury. Expecting a Hall of Fame level even in January may not be realistic.