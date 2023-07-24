ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills training camp is right around the corner, and before the team gets back to St. John Fisher, we’re taking a look at the roster position-by-position.

You can read about the strength, weakness, and x-factor of the cornerbacks below, and watch Thad Brown and Carl Jones debate how much those traits will impact the team’s season above.

Strength: Elite Stars

Tre White should be fully healed from the ACL tear two Thanksgiving’s ago, and he should once again be the defensive superstar he’s been every game until the injury.

But that’s not all. Taron Johnson is one of the league’s top nickel corners. Barring injury, the Bills will have two coverage spots locked down with guys very few can exceed.

Weakness: Number Two Starter

The good news is the Bills have options opposite White and they all have experience. Dane Jackson is going into year four with 22 starts already under his belt. Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford each played nearly two-thirds the defensive snaps as rookies and both have room to grow.

But will any of the three play at a high level? For now, this is the spot opposing offenses will surely prefer to target.

X-Factor: Kaiir Elam

The Bills top pick from 2022 showed more than a few flashes of what that high-level size and speed can do. He finished strong, but his rookie season was inconsistent at best with apparent mistakes and uncertainty in the system dotting his play from start to finish.

No one among the group of potential starters more obviously has the talent and ability to excel at the job, but it’s year two for a first-round pick and we’re still wondering if he’ll get on the field.