Bills training camp injury update: August 25th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2020 NFL offseason was arguably one of the toughest ones yet, but it also gave Bills safety Micah Hyde one of the greatest gifts: his son, Micah Hyde Jr., who was born on March 22nd.

"With the offseason being what it was, you just have to continue to work. Being a new dad, I don't want the whole pandemic thing to happen, but for myself and my family it came at the perfect time," Micah Hyde said in a Zoom call to reporters on Monday. "We just had a kid and were able to spend a bunch of time together, and I was working out and being a dad, working out and being a dad, working out and being a dad. Control what you can control, and I think that's what a lot of guys did."