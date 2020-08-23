Bills training camp injury report: August 23rd

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - Sunday morning the Bills delayed practice by an hour because of issues with COVID-19 tests at the lab they use along with 10 or 11 other teams.

It seems like there were some false positive tests that forced a few players to sit out of Sunday's practice. Quarterback Josh Allen was one of the players that did not practice because of undisclosed reasons. Therefore backup quarterback Matt Barkley had to step up.