Bills training camp injury report: August 23rd

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – No new Bills players were added to the injury report but multiple guys did return to practice.
Returned to practice in full:
-Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hip injury)
-Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hip injury)
-Lineback A.J. Klein (ankle injury)
Red non-contact jersey:
-Wide receiver Robert Foster (concussion protocol)
-Fullback Pat DiMarco (neck injury) wore the red non-contact jersey but did not participate in drills
Did not practice for undisclosed reasons:
-Quarterback Josh Allen
-Defensive end Quinton Jefferson
-Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips
-Defensive tackle Vernon Butler