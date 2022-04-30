ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills trade up into the 5th round and grab another toy for Josh Allen to play with in Boise State WR Khalil Shakir. Buffalo traded picks 168 and 203 to the Bears for pick 148 to select the slot receiver.

Shakir has been described as a versatile weapon who lined up at various positions in college. He finished his career on a high-note posting 77 catches, 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns his senior season. Shakir averaged over 121 all-purpose yards a game in his junior and senior seasons at Boise State which ranked first in the Mountain West.

He was a two-time First Team All-Mountain West receiver who led the Broncos in receiving yards his last two years in college. Shakir left Boise State fifth all-time in receptions and fourth all-time in receiving yards.

The Boise State product projects the play in the slot for the Bills where he would presumably compete for reps with newly signed WR Jamison Crowder.