Brandon Beane is probably the league’s top general manager when it comes to landing extra draft picks towards the end of training camp. This is the 7th draft pick Beane has acquired between the start of training camp and the start of the regular season.

He pocketed another pick on Monday.

Beane sent guard Cody Ford to Arizona in exchange for a 2023 5th round pick.

Ford was a second round pick in 2019. He was injury plagued and disappointing in his three seasons with the Bills. Ford was on the bubble to make the roster and could benefit from a change of scenery.