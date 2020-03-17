Report: Bills trade for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills have reportedly traded four draft picks to the Minnesota Vikings for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and a draft pick in return.
The trade was first reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.
ESPN NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter tweeted details of the trade Monday night.
Diggs, a 26-year-old playmaker, is coming off a season with 63 catches, 1,130 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave a subtle nod of approval of the trade on Twitter shortly after Schefter tweeted.
