Report: Bills trade for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 14: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown as time expires against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bills get a much-needed number-one wide receiver for Josh Allen.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills have reportedly traded four draft picks to the Minnesota Vikings for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and a draft pick in return.

The trade was first reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

Bills have acquired @stefondiggs in a trade from the Vikings. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 17, 2020

ESPN NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter tweeted details of the trade Monday night.

Compensation update: Bills are trading a 1st-round pick, a 5th-round pick, a 6th-round pick and a 2021 4th-round pick for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs and a 2020 7th-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Diggs, a 26-year-old playmaker, is coming off a season with 63 catches, 1,130 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave a subtle nod of approval of the trade on Twitter shortly after Schefter tweeted.

Ya Digg? — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) March 17, 2020

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.