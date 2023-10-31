BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have acquired cornerback Rasul Douglas at the NFL trade deadline, according to multiple reports, along with a fifth-round draft pick, in exchange for a third-round selection in 2024.

Douglas, in his seventh NFL season, was starting for Green Bay this season. He has started 57 games in his career, with the Eagles, Panthers and Packers. Douglas will count $838,235 against Buffalo’s salary cap this season, according to Spotrac, but carries a $9 million cap hit into 2024, the last season of a three-year, $21 million contract Douglas signed with the Packers.

The Bills have been in the cornerback market since Tre’Davious White went out for the season with an Achilles tendon injury in Week 4, and with former first-round pick Kaiir Elam being inactive for five of the first eight games.

Buffalo signed veteran cornerbacks Herb Miller and Josh Norman to the practice squad, and Norman was elevated to the main roster for Thursday night’s game. Christian Benford and Dane Jackson were the starting cornerbacks against the Tampa Bay.