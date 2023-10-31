BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have acquired cornerback Rasul Douglas from the Packers at the NFL trade deadline, along with a fifth-round draft pick, in exchange for a third-round selection in 2024, the team announced.

Douglas, in his seventh NFL season, was starting for Green Bay. He’s started 57 games in his career with the Eagles, Panthers and Packers. Douglas will count $838,235 against Buffalo’s salary cap this season, according to Spotrac, and carries a $9 million cap hit into 2024, the last season of a three-year, $21 million contract Douglas signed with the Packers. His base salary is not guaranteed, and the Bills could restructure Douglas’ contract or release him before March 3, when $2.7 million in bonuses come due.

The Bills have been in the cornerback market since Tre’Davious White went out for the season with an Achilles tendon injury in Week 4, and with former first-round pick Kaiir Elam being inactive for five of the first eight games. Buffalo signed veteran cornerbacks Herb Miller and Josh Norman to the practice squad, and Norman was elevated to the main roster for Thursday night’s game. Christian Benford and Dane Jackson were the starting cornerbacks against Tampa Bay.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound Douglas has 15 career interceptions, 10 coming in the 29 games he played for the Packers, tied for the third-most in the NFL since the start of the 2021 season. He’s also broken up 32 passes and made 174 tackles during that time. He’s been graded as the 21st-best cornerback in the NFL this season by Pro Football Focus. He was Philadelphia’s third-round pick in 2017 after playing college football for West Virginia.

While the Bills traded their own third-round selection in the coming draft, they are expected to receive a compensatory pick in the third round after losing 2018 first-rounder Tremaine Edmunds in free agency.