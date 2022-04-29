The Bills began day two of the draft with a pair of trades down.

First, Brandon Beane made a deal with the Bucs and slid down from 57th overall to pick 60. In exchange, the Bills added a sixth round pick at number 180 overall.

Beane followed with a second, nearly identical deal. This time, Buffalo dealt with the Bengals and dropped down three more spots to pick 63. Again, they added a 6th rounder at 209 overall.

With the 63rd selection, the Bills made Georgia running back James Cook their round two pick.

Cook is the younger brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook. Like big brother, James Cook is an excellent receiver. He was often split wide in Georgia offensive sets and had a healthy number of jet sweep or gadget play touches.

He’s a smooth accelerator that doesn’t lose speed making cuts. He can stack the cuts through the second level and has 4.42 speed that offers a degree of home run hitting ability.

Cook had 728 yards on 113 carries senior year with seven touchdowns. He added 27 catches for 284 yards and four more scores receiving. He did have five kick returns freshman and sophomore year, but was not really a part of the Bulldogs’ return game.

The knock on Cook is his size. He’s not physically getting through many tackles and goes down relatively easy.

The Bills have been chasing this type of weapon out of the backfield for at least this offseason. Beane struck out with J.D. McKissic, but did land Duke Johnson as a veteran in that role. It’s possible this pick puts Johnson’s roster spot in jeopardy.

Thad’s Take

I like this pick. It’s clearly a skill set the Bills have been chasing for a while and you can’t argue with the family name.

Cook is a very smooth operator, but also has a strong one-cut ability that should work well in the zone run scheme the Bills have been leaning towards the last couple years.

I also like the versatility Cook brings to line up all over the formation. New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey can put him in the backfield, in the slot or split out wide. The variations are endless.

His burst and lack of deceleration making cuts gives Cook one of the most dangerous stop and go moves in all of football, at least among running backs. I’m a little skeptical of his more lateral ability as a route runner, but it’s still a plus trait for a back.

Late second round is also a pretty appropriate spot for Cook. Used properly, this is a potentially very dangerous addition to the Bills offense.

Beane has led the NFL in Moves that Make Sense for years and this is another one.

I don’t really care much about the 6th round picks the Bills added in trade. It never hurts to have a couple extra lottery tickets to spend, but it’s very likely the five 6th and 7th round picks the Bills currently own won’t all make the team. I’d be spending the rest of Friday and early on Saturday trying to use those picks for a trade up.