ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coach Sean McDermott and other Bills personnel will speak at 4:30 p.m. EST for the first time since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on Monday night.

The press conference comes after Thursday morning’s update on Hamlin’s condition. It will follow Thursday’s practice.

The presser can be live-streamed at the top of this page when it begins.