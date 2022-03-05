ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — After two years away from Rochester, the Buffalo Bills will be back at St. John Fisher this summer for training camp.

The Bills made the announcement Saturday afternoon, confirming a News 8 report that the team was headed back to St. John Fisher training camp. The deal is a one-year deal to return to training camp. Last summer was the final year of the previous arrangement.

The team has spent the last two summers at their training facilities in Orchard Park due to COVID complications.

Head Coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane have long been proponents of going away from team facilities for training camp, stressing the team-building aspect and the ability to get away from any distractions at home.

McDermott reiterated that stance earlier this week at the NFL Combine.

Dates and times for practices will be announced sometime this spring. It is possible that the Bills will be at Fisher for less time than in years past, with some practices still at their Orchard Park facilities after they leave Rochester.

Rochester Bills fans have come out in droves to support their team at training camp, even when they were in the midst of a historic playoff drought. Now, they can welcome back the Bills as Super Bowl favorites.