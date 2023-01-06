ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In honor of the team’s safety Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills announced that they will be paying tribute to Hamlin throughout the games this weekend.

According to the Bills, during the team’s pre-game warm-ups, the business staff will wear lapel pins displaying 3 —Hamlin’s player number.

Additionally, the players will be playing “3” jersey patches for their upcoming game against the New England Patriots and each three shown in the yard line numbers on Highmark Stadium’s field will be outlined in blue.

This news comes after the Bills announced that Hamlin has significantly recovered following his cardiac arrest on the field during the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is able to talk, but physicians say he still has more progress to make for recovery.

The Bills’ game against the Patriots will be held Sunday, January 8 at Highmark Stadium.