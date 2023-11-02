ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bengals team that the Buffalo Bills will face Sunday night started off the season 1-3. Last month, Cincinnati got thumped 27-3 by the Tennessee Titans.

The Bengals now won three straight game since that defeat. Last Sunday, Cincinnati went on the road and took down the 49ers 31-17.

They seem like they are back to the team who routed the Bills last season in the playoffs and Buffalo has certainly noticed.

“They just got chemistry,” said Bills cornerback Dane Jackson. “They’re all coming together. They’re putting it together in all phases. Running the ball, throwing the ball, special teams and all that type stuff. They’re just putting it together.”

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow missed most of training camp with a calf injury. Although Burrow returned for Week 1, the injury lingered into the regular season and hampered his play on the field.

“Joe’s playing better and as the quarterback goes the team goes,” said Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. “So we have to effect him and see how he can do under some pressure.”

Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa said that sometimes it takes time to mesh together in regards to the Bengals slow start.

“They might have just taken a few weeks longer to get clicking,” said Epenesa.

Sean McDermott added that the team they will face on Sunday isn’t playing any different than when the Bills saw them in the playoffs.

“They’re playing at a high level on all three phases,” said McDermott.

The Bills are returning to the site of where Damar Hamlin collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest last season. Before Hamlin went down, the Bengals were up 7-3 and seemingly in full control.

“My focus is on the fact that they beat our backsides twice in a row,” said Phillips. “I just hope that this game will be a good one.”