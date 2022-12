ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The day and time for the Week 15 matchup between the Buffalo Bills (9-3) and the Miami Dolphins (8-4) have been announced.

The game will take place on Saturday, December 17 at 8:15 p.m. The game will be played at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills and the Dolphins first faced off in Week 3 in Miami — the Bills however lost 21-19 against the Dolphins.

Since then, the Bills got in first place in the division after beating the Patriots 24-10 while the Miami Dolphins lost 33-17.