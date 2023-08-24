ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills drafted Dalton Kincaid in the first round this past April with the idea of being more versatile on offense. In a perfect world, a tight end with Kincaid’s skillset allows the Bills to play the game on their terms.

“I think we’ll be great running against nickel,” said backup tight end Quintin Morris. “We’re talking about a guy who’s used to covering slot receivers. Who’s probably 190, 200 pounds and you’re looking at tight ends who are 240 plus. So it’s expected that we should be at an advantage when that’s happening.”

According to Pro Football Focus, the Bills lined up in 12 personnel or two tight end sets on 6.3% of their offensive snaps. The usage of multiple tight end sets is expected to increase with the addition of Kincaid to the offense.

“We’ve all seen what Dawson can do and obviously know what Dalton can do,” said Morris.

Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid are two names that are easy to get mixed up especially since they play the same position. Morris even said it’s got to the point where their coaches struggle to call for the right guy on the field.

“When Dalton first came in, I called him DK,” said Morris. “But it didn’t hit me that we also call Dawson DK. We try to work around it. You got to really enunciate. Sometimes both of them might turn around. Eventually one of them will figure out who we’re talking to.”

Morris stated that the word ‘unselfish’ is a big theme in the tight ends room, which also applies off the field. Even when he’s playing Madden against his friends, Morris said he’ll sub himself out and let Knox and Kincaid get some reps too.