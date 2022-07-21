Knox will be joined by several of the top coaches and high school athletes in the area

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills tight end Dawson Knox arrived in Rochester a few days before the beginning of training camp to host a youth football camp.

The camp, which will take place at Nazareth College in Pittsford, will run from Thursday July 21st to Friday July 22nd. Several of the top coaches and players in the area will help Knox run the camp and teach the kids football skills.

The campers, grades first through eighth, will receive hands-on instruction and go through a variety of football related drills.