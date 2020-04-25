1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Bills take WR Isaiah Hodgins from Oregon State in 6th round of the NFL Draft

Buffalo Bills

Bills continue to bring in weapons for Josh Allen

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills took another wide receiver in the draft, selecting Isaiah Hodgins from Oregon State with the 207th overall pick.

In his junior season in 2019, he caught 86 passes for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns. That was enough to land him on the second-team All-Pac 12.

For his career, he racked up 2,322 yards and 20 touchdowns. His 20 TD’s is tied for second-most in Oregon State history.

Hodgins is the second receiver the Bills took in the draft, after selecting Gabe Davis from UCF in the 4th round.

The Bills also traded for Stefon Diggs in the offseason, and Hodgins is looking forward to learning from one of the best in the game. His trainer also trains Diggs, and Hodgins says he models his game after the Bills new number one receiver.

Hodgins is no stranger to the NFL. His father James had an eight-year career, playing with the Rams, Cardinals, and Jets. Jams was a fullback and won Super Bowl XXXIV with the Rams. He finished his career with three receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss