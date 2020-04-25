Bills take WR Isaiah Hodgins from Oregon State in 6th round of the NFL Draft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills took another wide receiver in the draft, selecting Isaiah Hodgins from Oregon State with the 207th overall pick.

In his junior season in 2019, he caught 86 passes for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns. That was enough to land him on the second-team All-Pac 12.

For his career, he racked up 2,322 yards and 20 touchdowns. His 20 TD’s is tied for second-most in Oregon State history.

Hodgins is the second receiver the Bills took in the draft, after selecting Gabe Davis from UCF in the 4th round.

The Bills also traded for Stefon Diggs in the offseason, and Hodgins is looking forward to learning from one of the best in the game. His trainer also trains Diggs, and Hodgins says he models his game after the Bills new number one receiver.

New #Bills WR @IsaiahHodgins is looking forward to learning from Stefon Diggs.



"I'm ready to pick his brain on everything…I used to stay up at night before my college games and watch his highlight tape, his routes, his releases. I really prided my game on him." pic.twitter.com/oa2TswJc3h — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) April 25, 2020

Hodgins is no stranger to the NFL. His father James had an eight-year career, playing with the Rams, Cardinals, and Jets. Jams was a fullback and won Super Bowl XXXIV with the Rams. He finished his career with three receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.