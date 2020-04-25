1  of  75
Bills take Utah RB Zack Moss in 3rd round of the NFL Draft

Buffalo Bills

Bills get complement to Devin Singletary with their second selection of the night

With their third-round pick, the Bills added a playmaker to their backfield selecting Utah RB Zack Moss.

He was the 2019 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and Pac-12 All-Conference First Team his senior season, rushing for over 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is a talented pass-catcher as well, finishing 3rd on his team in receptions in 2019 with 28.

Moss was a target for Brandon Beane throughout the draft, with the Bills GM telling the Western New York media that he considered trading up for him. However, no team wanted to trade down and Moss still fell to him at the 86th-pick.

Moss ran a 4.65 at the NFL Combine, but runs faster in pads than he does in shorts. Not only is he quick, but he’s also a bruiser as well.

“I like to set a tone from the jump,” said Moss to the media. “I like being physical, making defenses make “business decisions.”

Moss was a standout at Utah throughout his career, rushing for over 4,000 yards and 38 touchdowns. He is the first player in Utah history with three 1,000 yard seasons. Moss could have entered the draft last year, but says that waiting that year has made him more mature, with a better understanding of life.

His family is no stranger to the NFL. He is cousins with Santana and Sinorice Moss, both who played in the league.

Moss gives the Bills the RB2 that many thought the Bills needed. After Devin Singletary, the only other running back with any significant experience was T.J. Yeldon, who only played sparingly last year. Moss also seemingly closes the door on the Bills trading for Leonard Fournette, the Jaguars tailback who many thought the Bills might make a move for.

