ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills went special teams in the 6th round of the NFL Draft, selecting kicker Tyler Bass from Georgia Southern.

Bass converted just under 80% of his kicks in his career, successfully making 54 of his 68 tries. His longest field goal in college was from 50 yards.

Bass has quite the leg and will compete with Steven Hauschka to be the bills kicker this season.