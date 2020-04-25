Bills take Georgia QB Jake Fromm in the 5th round of the NFL Draft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — So far in the draft, the Bills have taken Iowa DE AJ Epenesa in the second round. In the third round, the Bills drafted Utah RB Zack Moss. The Bills started Day 3 of the draft by taking UCF WR Gabe Davis in the fourth round.

With their fifth round pick, the Bills selected Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm was projected to be a second or third round pick, but fell to the Bills with the 167th pick.

Fromm led his team to the CFP National Championship Game in 2018 where they lost to Alabama and Tua Tagovailoa, who now plays in the same division as him with the Miami Dolphins.

Fromm had success throughout his career at Georgia, leading the Bulldogs to three-straight SEC championship games from 2017-19.

In 2019, he threw for 2,860 yards and 24 touchdowns. In 2018, he threw for 2,759 yards and 30 touchdowns. His 30 TD’s was the most in the NCAA.

Fromm will compete with Matt Barkley for the role of Josh Allen’s backup. Fromm provides some youth and some upside to the role and can hopefully win games if Josh Allen misses any time. If Allen struggles and the Bills look to move on from Allen in the future, Fromm could give them an option if he impresses the team’s coaching staff.