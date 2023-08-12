ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — In their preseason opener, the Bills defeated the Colts 23-19.

On the opening drive of the game, Colts top draft pick Anthony Richardson threw an interception to Dane Jackson, which set the Bills up inside the red zone. Two plays later, James Cook walked in untouched for an eight-yard touchdown run for the first score of the game.

In the second quarter, Tyler Bass drilled a 40-yard field goal to make it a 10-0 game. Just before halftime, Jake Funk punched in a 1-yard score down on the goal line to get the Colts on the board.

Early in the third quarter, Kyle Allen’s pass directed to Tyrell Shavers was picked off by Darius Rush, who returned for a 52-yard touchdown. Josh Allen did not play in the preseason opener. Kyle Allen got the start at quarterback and finished 8-for-15 for 122 yards to go along with the interception.

“I thought we had some nice third down conversions,” said Kyle Allen. “I would’ve liked to get the ball in the end zone more, but overall I was pretty happy with it.”

On the ensuing drive, Matt Barkley came in to replace Kyle Allen and led an 11-play, 83-yard touchdown drive to re-take the lead. The series was capped off with a Shavers 22-yard touchdown reception from Barkley.

Barkley led another impressive drive in the fourth quarter connecting with Dezmon Patmon on a 13-yard pitch and catch to push the lead to double digits. Barkley ended the day going 14-for-15 for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s nice when you’ve been in an offense for longer than a year,” said Barkley. “You kind of get used to the calls and know what to expect and how to see things. It was fun.”

Aside from the game itself, the biggest storyline was the return of Damar Hamlin to a live game setting. Hamlin finished with three tackles, including a fourth down stop in the first quarter.

“Just my first two plays in being pressures, and it was my name being called,” said Hamlin. “All the jitters and nerves went out the window right there. It was good for me. It was able to get me going.”

Hamlin said it was fun being on the field today and that he couldn’t imagine any other place that he’d rather be.

“What we just witnessed to me is remarkable,” said McDermott. “It’s a true sign of a young man’s courage and everyone that has helped him get to this point.”

Hamlin added that he did not have any hesitancy in terms of full-speed contact on the field.

“When you step in between them lines, you put yourself at risk by hesitating,” said Hamlin. “I made the choice that I wanted to play. It wasn’t anyone else’s choice but mine. So by making that choice, I know what comes with it.”

Next up for the Bills is a date with the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Saturday, August 12th.